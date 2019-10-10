Kyrgyz security services detain member extremist organization

Kyrgyz security services have detained in the country's north a propagandist of banned extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir, official sources said on Thursday

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Kyrgyz security services have detained in the country's north a propagandist of banned extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir, official sources said on Thursday.

The press service of the regional office of the Kyrgyz Internal Affairs Department said that a 48-year-old local resident, a Hizb ut-Tahrir movement follower, who was engaged in distributing extremist materials via social networks, was detained in northern Chui Oblast during operations aimed at identifying, preventing and suppressing extremist activities.

In the course of further operational activities, other members of the extremist organization were identified, the press service added.

During an authorized search in the house of one of the suspects, the security officers found and seized books, leaflets and a number of brochures containing extremist materials, it said. About 20 organizations are recognized by court as terrorists groups in Kyrgyzstan.