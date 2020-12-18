UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Special Services Detain National Who Fought For Terrorists In Syria

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 11:00 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Kyrgyz special services have detained a militant who fought in Syria against Bashar Assad's government troops on behalf of a terrorist group, Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security told Sputnik on Friday.

"Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security has detained a member of a international terrorist group," a spokesperson for the committee said, adding that the detainee is a Kyrgyz national.

According to him, the detainee underwent combat training in Syria and participated in hostilities against the government forces as part of an international terrorist group.

The committee is now trying to establish criminal links of the former militant and episodes of his crimes.

More Stories From World

