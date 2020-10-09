UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyz Special Services Warn About Attempts To Organize Riots Involving Firearms

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:40 PM

Kyrgyz Special Services Warn About Attempts to Organize Riots Involving Firearms

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic has received information about attempts to organize large-scale riots in the country, the agency's press service told Sputnik on Friday.

"The operational information the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic is receiving indicate that there are attempts of some individuals to organize mass riots with the use of firearms; they aim to achieve their own political goals by putting at risk life and health of civilians," a representative of the press service said.

The committee also stressed that the organization of riots in the current situation could lead to grave consequences, for which under the current legislation perpetrators could be imprisoned for a long time.

On Monday, large-scale protests arose in Kyrgyzstan. Situation escalated after opposition groups seized government buildings in response to protests against a controversial parliamentary election which has since been annulled.

Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has signed an order dismissing Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and his cabinet earlier on Friday.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Riots Lead Kyrgyzstan Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

55 minutes ago

KP Information Deptt introduces digital advertisin ..

11 seconds ago

Dacoit held, 21 bikes recovered

13 seconds ago

Faisalabad Arts Council to hold "Jashan-e-Nazir Qa ..

14 seconds ago

PTI govt keen to resolve industry's issues: Chairm ..

17 seconds ago

Saudi setback over EU push to downgrade G20 presen ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.