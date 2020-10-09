Kyrgyz Special Services Warn About Attempts to Organize Riots Involving Firearms

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic has received information about attempts to organize large-scale riots in the country, the agency's press service told Sputnik on Friday.

"The operational information the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic is receiving indicate that there are attempts of some individuals to organize mass riots with the use of firearms; they aim to achieve their own political goals by putting at risk life and health of civilians," a representative of the press service said.

The committee also stressed that the organization of riots in the current situation could lead to grave consequences, for which under the current legislation perpetrators could be imprisoned for a long time.

On Monday, large-scale protests arose in Kyrgyzstan. Situation escalated after opposition groups seized government buildings in response to protests against a controversial parliamentary election which has since been annulled.

Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has signed an order dismissing Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and his cabinet earlier on Friday.