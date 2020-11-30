UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Supreme Court Annuls Decision To Sentence Ex-Leader Atambayev To 11 Years In Jail

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Kyrgyz Supreme Court Annuls Decision to Sentence Ex-Leader Atambayev to 11 Years in Jail

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The Kyrgyz Supreme Court told Sputnik on Monday that it was overturning the decision to sentence ex-President Almazbek Atambayev to 11 years in prison, adding that the case of illegal release of crime boss Aziz Batukayev would be reviewed.

"The decision of the two previous authorities was canceled. The case was sent to the Pervomaysky district court for reconsideration," a spokesperson for the court said.

The Pervomaysky district court in Bishkek sentenced Atambayev to 11 years and two months in prison for corruption in Batukaev's release.

