Kyrgyz Supreme Court Overturns Sentence of New Prime Minister Japarov - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan overturned the sentence to the new Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, who was imprisoned on charges of hostage-taking, local news agency 24.kg reported, citing his lawyer Sharabedin Toktosunov.

"The court considered the materials on the newly discovered circumstances, overturned the decisions of the Pervomaisky District, City and Supreme Courts. The case was sent to pre-trial proceedings, since the Supreme Court cannot terminate it," the lawyer said.

Earlier in the day, opposition politician Japarov was appointed the new prime minister of Kyrgyzstan at an emergency meeting of parliament. Zhaparov was released from prison overnight by protesters, where he was serving term for taking a hostage during riots in 2013.