Kyrgyz, Tajik Foreign Ministers Agree on Importance of Border Delimitation

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev and his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, agreed on the importance of delineating the border between their countries during a telephone conversation, given regular clashes involving border guards and civilians, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The ministers were unanimous on the need for the parties to continue work to strengthen confidence-building measures in the state border region and to delineate the remaining areas of the state border," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, during the talks, the ministers also discussed topical issues of Kyrgyz-Tajik cooperation and regional security, and outlined prospects for further collaboration. They agreed on the need to maintain constant communication between the governments of the two countries and to organize events at high and the highest levels in the near future.

On Tuesday, a shootout erupted between military personnel of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan after Tajik border guards crossed the border line. Authorities in both countries immediately initiated negotiations, which resulted in temporary halt to cross-border shooting. Nevertheless, the shooting resumed soon and lasted half an hour. At the same time, the Tajik military fired mortars at the Kyrgyz village of Dostuk. According to preliminary data from the Kyrgyz side, six Kyrgyzstanis were injured as a result of the crossfire.

The border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has long been a zone of inter-state conflict. Clashes involving local residents and border guards regularly take place due to undelineated areas.