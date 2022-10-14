UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyz, Tajik Leaders Agree To Take Measures To Avoid Hostilities - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed to take all measures to avoid new hostilities in the future and return refugees, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"In any case, we agreed that all measures would be taken to prevent the resumption of hostilities, first of all. Second of all, and very important, the parties will take the necessary steps to return refugees," Putin told reporters.

