Kyrgyz, Tajik Military Units Are Involved in Firefight at Border - Kyrgyz Border Service

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Kyrgyzstan's border service told Sputnik on Thursday that a firefight between Kyrgyz and Tajik military units is ongoing at the border.

"A firefight has begun between the sides' military units.

According to preliminary data, the Tajik side is establishing mortar crews' positions," a spokesman for the Kyrgyz border service said.

Apart from that, the Kyrgyz border service accused Tajikistan's border guards of provoking civilian violence, and warned that it would be to blame for the possible human losses.