Kyrgyz, Tajik Presidents Agree to Peacefully Resolve Border Conflict - Bishkek

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, have agreed to resolve the conflict on the border of the two countries peacefully, the Kyrgyz presidential office told Sputnik on Friday.

The two leaders held a phone conversation on Friday.

"The heads of state discussed measures for deescalation of the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border as soon as possible," a spokesman of the presidential office said.

According to the spokesman, Japarov said that Bishkek is determined to resolve issues via dialogue and maintain stability on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

"The heads of state agreed to resolve the current situation exclusively by peaceful means and hold a face-to-face meeting in Dushanbe in the second half of May of this year," the spokesman said.

According to the office, negotiations on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border will take place on May 1 in Kyrgyzstan's Batken region.

The armed confrontation in the border areas of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan erupted on Thursday, leaving approximately 40 people dead and more than 200 others injured.