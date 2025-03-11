Open Menu

Kyrgyz, Tajik Presidents To Sign Border Agreement Wednesday

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 11:40 AM

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov will sign a border agreement on March 12.

Rahmon will pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday to hold bilateral talks with Japarov and other high-level officials, the Kyrgyz presidency said in a statement.

"It is planned to adopt a joint statement...and sign the Agreement on the State Border between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan, and other bilateral documents,” it added.

