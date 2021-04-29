Kyrgyz, Tajik Prime Ministers To Discuss Border at Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov and his Tajik counterpart, Kokhir Rasulzoda, will meet on Thursday on the sidelines of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Russia's Kazan to discuss escalations at the border, the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Kyrgyz Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov and his Tajik counterpart, Kokhir Rasulzoda, will meet on Thursday on the sidelines of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Russia's Kazan to discuss escalations at the border, the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers said.

"Today, on April 29 of this year, after the end of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, an unscheduled bilateral meeting between Kyrgyz Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov and Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda is planned. The heads of government of the two countries will discuss the current situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border," the government said in a statement.