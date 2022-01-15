UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyz Troops Return From Kazakhstan After Peacekeeping Mission

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2022 | 02:49 PM

Kyrgyz troops return from Kazakhstan after peacekeeping mission

Kyrgyz servicemen have finished their peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan and returned Friday to their homeland, according to the Kyrgyz Defense Ministry

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Kyrgyz servicemen have finished their peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan and returned Friday to their homeland, according to the Kyrgyz Defense Ministry.

They are part of a collective peacekeeping force deployed by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to protect socially significant facilities in unrest-hit Kazakhstan, which has been stabilized in general.

To serve its CSTO mission, Kyrgyzstan has sent 150 soldiers of the Scorpion special forces, as well as eight armored vehicles and some vehicles to Kazakhstan, for the safety of a heating and power plant in Almaty, the Kyrgyz Defense Ministry said Friday in a press release.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz presidency, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation on Thursday evening and discussed a number of priorities in bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

Related Topics

Vehicles Almaty Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan

Recent Stories

New Zealand Warns of Strong Currents Due to Volcan ..

New Zealand Warns of Strong Currents Due to Volcanic Eruption in Tonga

19 seconds ago
 Trump to rally faithful in Arizona

Trump to rally faithful in Arizona

21 seconds ago
 Agriculture deptt seeks applications from intendin ..

Agriculture deptt seeks applications from intending farmers on wheat production ..

22 seconds ago
 Activists freed but Egypt repression still 'system ..

Activists freed but Egypt repression still 'systematic'

9 minutes ago
 Bipin Rawat turned Kashmir valley into a hell, Mus ..

Bipin Rawat turned Kashmir valley into a hell, Mushaal

10 minutes ago
 Govt to disburse Rs 50 bln to youth under business ..

Govt to disburse Rs 50 bln to youth under business loans scheme this year

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.