Kyrgyz troops return from Kazakhstan after peacekeeping mission

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Kyrgyz servicemen have finished their peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan and returned Friday to their homeland, according to the Kyrgyz Defense Ministry.

They are part of a collective peacekeeping force deployed by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to protect socially significant facilities in unrest-hit Kazakhstan, which has been stabilized in general.

To serve its CSTO mission, Kyrgyzstan has sent 150 soldiers of the Scorpion special forces, as well as eight armored vehicles and some vehicles to Kazakhstan, for the safety of a heating and power plant in Almaty, the Kyrgyz Defense Ministry said Friday in a press release.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz presidency, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation on Thursday evening and discussed a number of priorities in bilateral relations and regional cooperation.