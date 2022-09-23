Kyrgyz, US Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation at Border With Tajikistan

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the escalation of the situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border that took place last week, the Kygryz foreign ministry said on Friday.

"On September 22, 2022, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Zheenbek Kulubaev met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in New York. Minister Zh.Kulubaev informed him on the events that took place on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border," the statement said.

Blinken expressed concern over the escalation and underscored the importance of a peaceful solution, according to the ministry.

"During the meeting, the parties also discussed certain issues of strengthening cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the United States both within the framework of the bilateral agenda and at regional platforms, including 'Central Asia + the United States,'" the ministry's statement read.

Large-scale clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border flared up on September 14. On September 16, Kyrgyzstan announced that the fighting had spread across the entire border line, accusing Tajikistan of shelling and escalating the situation. Both sides agreed to a ceasefire several times, however, the agreements were not respected and mutual shelling continued.

Kyrgyzstan reported 59 people dead and 198 injured, while Tajikistan said 41 people were killed and 30 injured as a result of the fighting.