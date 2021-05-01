UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan Accuses Tajikistan Of Amassing Troops On Shared Border

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 03:30 PM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The Kyrgyz border guard agency on Saturday accused Tajikistan of pulling troops and military hardware to the disputed border, despite a recent agreement to untangle forces.

This came shortly after the presidents of the two former Soviet republics held phone talks on how to stabilize the situation in the border region.

"In violation of bilateral agreements on the reinforcement withdrawal to the places of permanent deployment, the neighbors continue to move personnel and heavy military equipment to the border with Kyrgyzstan," a spokesperson for the Kyrgyz border agency told Sputnik.

Fighting between the two militaries flared on Thursday. The countries agreed to end fire and withdraw troops on Friday, but the Kyrgyz border agency said that Tajik troops continued to fire at transport near the Kyrgyz village of Kok-Tash in the Batken region.

