Kyrgyzstan Accuses Tajikistan Of Breaching Ceasefire On Border

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 07:10 PM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The Tajik military breached the ceasefire and fired at the positions of the Kyrgyz border guards in two settlements near the border, Kyrgyzstan's border service said.

Earlier on Friday, the border service of Kyrgyzstan reported that the heads of the intelligence services of the two countries had agreed on a ceasefire from 10:00 GMT.

"Violating the agreements reached, the Tajik side again opened fire on the positions of the Kyrgyz border guards in the settlements of Kulundu and Jany-Jer of the Leilek region," the spokesman said.

As of 12:30 GMT, the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border continued to be tense, he said.

"The use of a multiple launch rocket system by the Tajik side was recorded in the Batken region," the spokesman added.

Large-scale clashes on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan began on Friday morning. The parties accused each other of shelling. According to the Tajik side, one Tajik border guard was killed, three were wounded during shelling from Kyrgyz territory. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported 2 people killed and 55 injured.

