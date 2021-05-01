UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan Accuses Tajikistan Of Breaking Ceasefire

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 02:43 PM

Kyrgyzstan accuses Tajikistan of breaking ceasefire

Kyrgyzstan accused Tajikistan of breaking a ceasefire by firing on homes on Saturday and said 33 of its people have been killed in the deadliest border clashes between the countries since their independence from the Soviet Union

Bishkek (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan accused Tajikistan of breaking a ceasefire by firing on homes on Saturday and said 33 of its people have been killed in the deadliest border clashes between the countries since their independence from the Soviet Union.

The ceasefire was agreed on Thursday just hours after heavy fighting erupted on the Central Asian countries' long-contested border.

But Kyrgyzstan's national security committee said Saturday that Tajikistan's military had "opened fire on dwellings" in the Leilik district of Kyrgyzstan's southwestern Batken region, which borders Tajikistan.

The security committee said that villagers had been evacuated from the houses before the shooting began at 0645 GMT on Saturday.

In a previous release, Kyrgyzstan had accused Tajikistan of blocking a strategic road connecting a Kyrgyz territory to the rest of the country.

Kyrgyzstan also declared Saturday and Sunday days of mourning, while the health ministry announced that its death toll had risen from 31 to 33.

Since breaking out on Thursday, the violence has left more than a hundred Kyrgyz injured and over 30 properties destroyed, Kyrgyzstan said.

Tajikistan, a closed authoritarian state, has not officially acknowledged any deaths or damages from the conflict and did not immediately confirm that fighting had resumed.

Clashes between communities over land and water along the border are regular occurrences, with border guards often getting involved, however this week's violence was by far the most serious during the pair's 30 years of independence.

Kyrgyz authorities had said on Friday evening that fighting had finally stopped, after a ceasefire agreement that was reached on Thursday evening failed to stop intermittent shooting during the day.

Tensions had appeared to cool after talks between the presidents and national security chiefs of the two countries.

Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmon spoke by telephone Friday, Japarov's press service said, and agreed to meet "in the second half of May".

Tajikistan's state information agency also published news of the call, confirming Rakhmon had invited Japarov to visit Tajikistan.

Neighbouring Uzbekistan and Russia, which maintains bases in both countries, have offered to mediate the conflict.

Border disagreements between the three countries that share the fertile Fergana Valley -- Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan -- stem from demarcations made during the Soviet era.

The knotting, twisting frontiers left several communities with restricted access to their home countries.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Water Russia Visit Road Independence Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan May Border Sunday From Agreement Share Asia

Recent Stories

China begins construction of third 054A frigate fo ..

2 minutes ago

FO expresses disappointment over European parliame ..

10 minutes ago

City Traffic Police crackdown on violators of Coro ..

1 minute ago

Domestic workers alarmed by compulsory Hong Kong v ..

1 minute ago

NIH detects two new COVID-19 variants

1 minute ago

Chief Organizer PTI pays glowing tribute to hardwo ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.