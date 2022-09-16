Kyrgyzstan Accuses Tajikistan of Violating Agreements, 'Treacherous Attack' - Bishkek

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Kyrgyzstan has accused Tajikistan of violating all agreements and "treacherous attack" on border and civilian facilities of the republic, the press office of the border guard of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said on Friday.

"The Border Guard Service of the UKMK of the Kyrgyz Republic states that the Tajik side treacherously attacked the border and civilian facilities along the entire perimeter of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border in the Batken District of the Batken Region in violation of all agreements reached earlier," the office said in a statement.

The service "expresses extreme concerns over the development of the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border and notes the increased frequency of provocations on the state border, the active participation in armed conflicts of persons not identified as soldiers of the Tajik border guard, who conduct agitation and propaganda of ideas aimed at incitement and intolerance to citizens and the military of the Kyrgyz Republic.

"All this is a clear violation of the agreements on the stabilization of the situation on the state border," the office said, adding that "the Tajik authorities are unable to control the situation, moreover, they contribute to the escalation of armed clashes, which leads to both human casualties and damage to the civilian infrastructure of both countries."

The service called on the Tajik side "to cease fire and direct all efforts to a deescalation of the armed conflict, and the maintenance of peace and stability on the jointly protected border."

According to official data, two Kyrgyz border guard troops and three civilians were injured as a result of the hostilities. Dushanbe said two soldiers died, ad six troops and five civilians suffered wounds.

According to the press office of the border guard of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National, the Tajik side attacked Kyrgyz positions along the entire length of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on Friday morning.