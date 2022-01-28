UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyzstan Accuses Tajikistan Of Violating Ceasefire, Clashes Continue

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Kyrgyzstan Accuses Tajikistan of Violating Ceasefire, Clashes Continue

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Tajikistan violated the ceasefire, clashes between the military personnel of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the border of the two countries continue, the Kyrgyz Border Service told Sputnik on Thursday.

"At 23:50 (17:50 GMT) on January 27, 2022, the fire between the military personnel of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan ceased for 10 minutes.

During the ceasefire period, a meeting of the Kyrgyz president's envoy in the Batken Region A. Alimbaev with governor of the Sughd Region of Tajikistan, as well as border representatives of the parties, was planned. However, the Tajik side again violated the bilateral ceasefire agreements and continued shelling the positions of the Kyrgyz military personnel," the service's spokesman said.

Clashes between the military personnel of the two countries are taking place in the areas of Kochoboyu and Dakhma, he added.

