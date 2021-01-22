Kyrgyzstan adds 118 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan on Friday reported 118 new COVID-19 cases after 3,041 tests were conducted within a day, raising its total caseload to 83,703

BISHKEK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan on Friday reported 118 new COVID-19 cases after 3,041 tests were conducted within a day, raising its total caseload to 83,703.

Of the total number of infected, 4,163 are medical workers, including 4,070 recoveries, the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said.

Two more deaths and 155 more recoveries were registered over the past day, taking the death toll to 1,396 and the total recoveries to 79,664, the headquarters said.

Currently, 697 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, while 1,044 are being treated at home.

The country's health ministry is working on a gradual COVID-19 vaccination for the population as part of its participation in COVAX, an international initiative for COVID-19 vaccines led by the World Health Organization, Ainura Akmatova, head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, said Thursday.

"Initially 1.2 million people will be vaccinated, which is 20 percent of the total population," she said, adding that medical workers and people who work in high-risk areas will be the first to be vaccinated.