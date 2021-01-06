Kyrgyzstan adds 144 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com
BISHKEK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan rose to 81,656 after 144 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said health workers had conducted 3,562 coronavirus tests within a day.

The headquarters also reported 215 more recoveries over the past day, bringing the total to 77,170, while the death toll mounted to 1,361 as one more COVID-19 patient died in Bishkek in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 912 patients in hospital throughout the country and 1,288 patients receiving treatment at home.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said there has been a downward trend in the COVID-19 incidence in Kyrgyzstan since mid-November 2020.

He said the decrease is associated with restrictive measures in public places, the use of masks and distance learning.

Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 daily infections have been decreasing after hitting a record high of 1,654 cases on July 17.

