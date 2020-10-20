UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan Appeals To EU For Financial Assistance After Change Of Power - Foreign Ministry

Kyrgyzstan has requested financial support from the EU to shore up the country's budget after spells of political turmoil that recently rocked the nation, Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry's press service told Sputnik on Tuesday

Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev had a telephone conversation with EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian during which he informed the EU official on the country's domestic affairs, stressing that the situation had stabilized with new elections planned in the near future, the press service stated.

"[The minister] has requested [the EU] to consider the possibility of providing support to the budget of the Kyrgyz Republic and organizing meeting between the Kyrgyz and European parties on the subject of financial agreements," the ministry's representative said.

Kazakbaev also affirmed that "the Kyrgyz Republic is determined to act in accordance with democratic principles and fulfill all the responsibilities set in bilateral and multilateral treaties and agreements signed by the Kyrgyz party so as to prevent the escalation of the political crisis in the country," according to the ministry.

Kyrgyzstan has been undergoing political turmoil since the October 4 legislative elections, when several political parties failed to enter the parliament and challenged the official results. Mobs of protesters stormed key buildings, including the country's seat of power, setting in motion a cascade of political change. Bishkek has annulled the results of the previous election and set the January 10 deadline for the new one.

