Kyrgyzstan Appoints New Prime Minister
BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Adylbek Kasymaliyev has been appointed the prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, the Kyrgyz presidential press service said on Wednesday.
