Kyrgyzstan Approves Use Of Russia's Sputnik Light Vaccine - RDIF
Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 06:47 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Kyrgystan has approved the use of Sputnik Light, Russia's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday.
"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the approval of the Russian single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic," the RDIF said in a press release.
Kyrgyzstan approved the use of the Sputnik V vaccine in February.