MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Kyrgystan has approved the use of Sputnik Light, Russia's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the approval of the Russian single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic," the RDIF said in a press release.

Kyrgyzstan approved the use of the Sputnik V vaccine in February.