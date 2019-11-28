UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan, Armenia Agree To Strengthen Cooperation Between Countries - Bishkek

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 10:50 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, the Kyrgyz presidential press service told Sputnik on Thursday.

They met ahead of the Thursday plenary session of the Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Bishkek.

"President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have expressed mutual readiness to further strengthen cooperation," the press service said.

According to the press service, the parties discussed a wide range of urgent issues of cooperation.

Kyrgyzstan and Armenia established their diplomatic relations in 1993 and have since signed over 20 agreements on cooperation.

