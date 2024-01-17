Open Menu

Kyrgyzstan Army Helicopter Crash Kills One, Injures Ten

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 06:07 PM

Kyrgyzstan army helicopter crash kills one, injures ten

Kyrgyzstan said Wednesday one person died and 10 were injured in an army helicopter crash during a training flight at an airbase in the Central Asian country's capital Bishkek

Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Kyrgyzstan said Wednesday one person died and 10 were injured in an army helicopter crash during a training flight at an airbase in the Central Asian country's capital Bishkek.

"At 10:55 local time (0455 GMT) a military Mi-8 helicopter crashed at the Frunze-1 airbase" the country's aviation agency said in a statement.

Four of the injured were taken to intensive care, with two in critical condition, the defence ministry said.

Aerial footage of the crash site showed the mangled shell of the helicopter, painted in brown camouflage, upside down in a snowy field.

The defence ministry later said it was suspending an unspecified number of officials following the incident.

