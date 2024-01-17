Kyrgyzstan Army Helicopter Crash Kills One, Injures Ten
Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 06:07 PM
Kyrgyzstan said Wednesday one person died and 10 were injured in an army helicopter crash during a training flight at an airbase in the Central Asian country's capital Bishkek
Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Kyrgyzstan said Wednesday one person died and 10 were injured in an army helicopter crash during a training flight at an airbase in the Central Asian country's capital Bishkek.
"At 10:55 local time (0455 GMT) a military Mi-8 helicopter crashed at the Frunze-1 airbase" the country's aviation agency said in a statement.
Four of the injured were taken to intensive care, with two in critical condition, the defence ministry said.
Aerial footage of the crash site showed the mangled shell of the helicopter, painted in brown camouflage, upside down in a snowy field.
The defence ministry later said it was suspending an unspecified number of officials following the incident.
Recent Stories
China calls on Pakistan, Iran to exercise restraint
AIOU offers academic programs for international students
BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking
Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic challenges
PSX stays bearish, loses 170 points
Austria's inflation slows to 7.8 pct in 2023
FAO, GoS jointly hold Strategic Planning Workshop for SWAT project
IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children
Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's envoy from Tehran
Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defenc ..
Secretary Ministry of Defense inaugurates Saddar underground cabling project
Rupee gains 14 paisa against dollar
More Stories From World
-
China calls on Pakistan, Iran to exercise restraint9 minutes ago
-
England captaincy has come at the right time for hooker George24 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's state-run bus company to launch luxury service targeting foreign tourists35 minutes ago
-
23 dead in Thai fireworks factory explosion44 minutes ago
-
Kerry says to work on climate after exiting envoy role54 minutes ago
-
People advised to wear masks over air quality drop in Sri Lanka55 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 4th update55 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says 2024 priority is to gain control of the skies1 hour ago
-
Shanghai pier sees record vehicle exports in 20231 hour ago
-
Shanghai pier sees record vehicle exports in 20231 hour ago
-
Fireworks factory explodes in central Thailand, killing at least 171 hour ago
-
Tensions as Comoros opposition demands vote annulment1 hour ago