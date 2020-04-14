UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan Asks China For Debt Relief Amid Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 11:42 PM

Kyrgyzstan asks China for debt relief amid pandemic

Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday asked China for debt relief, as the impoverished Central Asian state struggles with the economic shocks of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ):Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday asked China for debt relief, as the impoverished Central Asian state struggles with the economic shocks of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov's office said he had asked Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to consider "easing and prolonging payments on Kyrgyzstan's external debt to China" during a phone call.

The request was made "considering the negative impact of the infection on the macroeconomic situation." The pair also discussed the resumption of trade at their shared border and agreed that China would send medical specialists to help Kyrgyzstan battle the coronavirus, Jeenbekov's office said in a statement.

The statement did not say how Xi responded to the request for debt relief.

The Export-Import Bank of China (Eximbank) owns more than two-fifths of Kyrgyzstan's nearly $4 billion foreign debt and has financed major transport and energy projects in the country.

Kyrgyzstan's capital and other key cities have been locked down since last month when coronavirus cases began to emerge in the country, reaching 430 with five deaths as of Tuesday.

Kyrgyzstan, an ex-Soviet republic of six million people, was the first country to receive emergency funding from the International Monetary Fund after the virus outbreak.

The economy is reliant on the output of a single major gold mine, while hundreds of thousands of Kyrgyz migrants working in Russia have sent home remittances worth billions of dollars in recent years.

Related Topics

Russia China Bank Kyrgyzstan Border Gold From Asia Billion Million Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Scientists Scramble to Study Coronavirus-Induced S ..

14 minutes ago

Obama endorses Biden for president to 'heal' Ameri ..

14 minutes ago

Trump eyes reopening US economy but sparks polemic ..

14 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Sees Situation With COVID-19 in Ukraine ..

17 minutes ago

Tsitsipas 'trying to learn' French during coronavi ..

17 minutes ago

President rules out possibility of national gov, s ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.