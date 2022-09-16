Kyrgyzstan Begins Evacuating Civilians From Border With Tajikistan Amid Clashes - Bishkek

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Kyrgyzstan has begun evacuating civilians from areas bordering Tajikistan where hostilities are taking place, the administration of the Kyrgyz region of Batken said on Friday.

"The evacuation of civilians from dangerous areas has begun," the administration's spokesperson said.

According to official data, two Kyrgyz border guard troops and three civilians were injured as a result of the hostilities. Dushanbe said two soldiers died, ad six troops and five civilians suffered wounds.

According to the press office of the border guard of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National, the Tajik side attacked Kyrgyz positions along the entire length of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on Friday morning.