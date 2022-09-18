Kyrgyzstan Blames Tajikistan for Damaging Stability

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Ministry accused neighboring Tajikistan on Sunday of acting disruptively after clashes erupted this week on their common border.

"Illegal actions of Tajikistan are aggressive and destabilizing and are contrary to bilateral and multilateral agreements and the spirit of good neighborly relations and mutual support that exists between our countries," the statement read.

The ministry rejected Tajikistan's accusations of firing first as a "pathetic attempt to shift the responsibility and the blame" on to Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan said 46 people were killed and 140 others injured in cross-border fire, with some 140,000 people being displaced. Tajikistan put its death toll at 35, with 30 others injured.