UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyzstan Blames Tajikistan For Damaging Stability

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Kyrgyzstan Blames Tajikistan for Damaging Stability

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Ministry accused neighboring Tajikistan on Sunday of acting disruptively after clashes erupted this week on their common border.

"Illegal actions of Tajikistan are aggressive and destabilizing and are contrary to bilateral and multilateral agreements and the spirit of good neighborly relations and mutual support that exists between our countries," the statement read.

The ministry rejected Tajikistan's accusations of firing first as a "pathetic attempt to shift the responsibility and the blame" on to Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan said 46 people were killed and 140 others injured in cross-border fire, with some 140,000 people being displaced. Tajikistan put its death toll at 35, with 30 others injured.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Border Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

11 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

21 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

21 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

21 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.