Kyrgyzstan Boosts Military Presence On Border With Tajikistan - Border Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 09:59 PM

Kyrgyzstan is boosting military presence on the border with Tajikistan where armed confrontation is still ongoing, the Kyrgyz state border service told Sputnik on Thursday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Kyrgyzstan is boosting military presence on the border with Tajikistan where armed confrontation is still ongoing, the Kyrgyz state border service told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Kyrgyz side is strengthening its military presence on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border," the spokesman of the border service said.

According to the spokesman, the armed confrontation is still ongoing, and both sides are using weapons.

The spokesman also said that the Kyrgyz side fully controls the area in the country's Batken region where the shootout started.

