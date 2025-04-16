Kyrgyzstan, China Plan Joint Films, Cultural Programs
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 09:40 AM
Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan hosted a meeting between First Deputy Minister Soyuzbek Nadyrbekov and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Chinese investment group Zhongtan Chuanke Li Saiyun.
The press service of the Ministry said that the parties discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture, information and youth policy. Particular attention was paid to improving the qualifications of specialists in the field of culture and art, digitalization of museum and library activities, development of cultural infrastructure, as well as support for youth initiatives.
A separate point of discussion was possible cooperation in the field of film production, including the implementation of joint feature and documentary films and the exchange of experience between filmmakers of the two countries.
The Chinese side expressed its readiness to invest in joint projects and noted the high potential for humanitarian cooperation between China and Kyrgyzstan. Plans for the creation of joint educational programs, the exchange of specialists and the implementation of initiatives in the field of cultural heritage and creative industries were also discussed.
Following the meeting, the parties expressed mutual interest in further cooperation and agreed to continue the dialogue to specify joint projects.
