UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan Confirms 17 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 10:10 AM

Kyrgyzstan Confirms 17 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan has grown by 17 to 506 within the past 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 response center told Sputnik on Saturday.

"As of April 18, 2020, 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan," the response center's spokesperson said.

The list of infected people includes 116 doctors among others.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan stands at five people, while 13 other patients are in critical condition.

Kyrgyzstan has declared a state of emergency in several cities, including the capital of Bishkek, in light of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 154,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Bishkek Kyrgyzstan March April 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 April 2020

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Coronavirus outbreak in Germany &#039;under contro ..

9 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 24,000 additional ..

10 hours ago

Residents of Abu Dhabi Emirate sing Emirati nation ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.