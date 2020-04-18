Kyrgyzstan Confirms 17 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan has grown by 17 to 506 within the past 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 response center told Sputnik on Saturday.

"As of April 18, 2020, 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan," the response center's spokesperson said.

The list of infected people includes 116 doctors among others.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan stands at five people, while 13 other patients are in critical condition.

Kyrgyzstan has declared a state of emergency in several cities, including the capital of Bishkek, in light of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 154,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.