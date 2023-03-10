UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyzstan Confirms Will Replace Armenia As Host Of 2023 CSTO Drills - President

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Kyrgyzstan Confirms Will Replace Armenia as Host of 2023 CSTO Drills - President

Kyrgyzstan intends to host the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 peacekeeping drills of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) after Armenia stepped down as a host, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Friday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Kyrgyzstan intends to host the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 peacekeeping drills of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) after Armenia stepped down as a host, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Friday.

Jarapov made the statement during his meeting with CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov.

"Sadyr Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to cooperation within the framework of the CSTO as a guarantor of security in the region. In order to coordinate measures of a military, informational and humanitarian nature, Kyrgyzstan plans to conduct exercises on its territory this year with CSTO peacekeeping forces 'Indestructible Brotherhood-2023,'" the Kyrgyz president's office said in a statement.

The Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 drills were initially supposed to be held in Armenia, however, Yerevan informed its allies in December that hosting drills in its territory would not be appropriate at the moment against the backdrop of tensions with neighboring Azerbaijan.

