Kyrgyzstan Considers Russia Strategic Partner, Working in This Direction - Envoy to US

Kyrgyzstan considers Russia a strategic partner and is working in that direction, Kyrgyz Ambassador to the United States Bakyt Amanbaev told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Kyrgyzstan considers Russia a strategic partner and is working in that direction, Kyrgyz Ambassador to the United States Bakyt Amanbaev told Sputnik.

"Russia is our strategic partner and we are working in that direction," Amanbaev said on the sidelines of the 7th Annual Trans-Caspian Forum, when asked whether Kyrgyzstan will seek US sanctions waivers if the country faces restrictions for cooperation with Moscow.

Earlier at the same event, Nicholas Berliner, senior director for Russia and Central Asia at the US National Security Council, said the United States is determined to sanction companies of any nation that helps Russia circumvent sanctions.

In April, senior US officials, including Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson and Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg, visited Central Europe and Central Asia with a focus on countering sanctions evasion.

Nelson went to Switzerland, Italy, Austria and Germany from April 16-22. Rosenberg traveled to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan from April 23-28.

After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.