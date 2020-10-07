Kyrgyzstan COVID-19 cases top 48,097

Kyrgyzstan's tally of COVID-19 has reached 48,097 after 298 new cases were added on Wednesday, authorities said

BISHKEK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Kyrgyzstan's tally of COVID-19 has reached 48,097 after 298 new cases were added on Wednesday, authorities said.

The country's death toll also rose to 1,069 after three more fatalities were registered over the past 24 hours.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 reported that 154 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the number of nationwide recoveries to 43,798.

Currently, 1,325 patients are receiving treatment in hospital, while 1,450 are recovering at home.

According to the headquarters, the current recovery rate of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan is 91.0 percent, while the fatality rate is 2.2 percent.

Kyrgyzstan's first COVID-19 case was registered on March 18, with its first death reported on April 2.