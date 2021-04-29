UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan Creates Working Group To Resolve Situation On Border With Tajikistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov held an operational meeting with the Cabinet of Ministers, which decided to create a working group to resolve the situation on the border with Tajikistan, the president's press office told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Kyrgyzstan's border service told Sputnik on Thursday that a firefight between Kyrgyz and Tajik military units was ongoing at the border.

"Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov today, on April 29, held an operational meeting with members of the government of the Kyrgyz Republic on the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in the Batken region," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the authorities decided to "create a working group chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister Artyom Novikov for the settlement and study of the current situation."

"The Foreign Ministry has been tasked to continue work on a peaceful settlement of the situation through diplomatic channels," the office said.

