Kyrgyzstan DC Of Scholars Council Thanks Saudi Leadership

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Deputy Chairman (DC) of the Council of Scholars of the Kyrgyz Republic Sheikh Abdulmanaf Mamasalev, one of the guests of the fourth batch of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Umrah and Visit, which is supervised by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, thanked everyone who contributed to preparing these programs and providing all means of comfort and all services to the guests.

He expressed his happiness at coming to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to visit the Prophet’s Mosque and the Grand Mosque, and perform Umrah rituals.

In his remarks, he also voiced his thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud for the generous hospitality accorded to them since they left their countries, stressing that they enjoyed warm hospitality and reception from all the ministry’s committees until they arrived at Madinah.

