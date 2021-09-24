UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyzstan Deliver Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan has delivered humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the press service of the Kyrgyz president reported.

A delegation from Kyrgyzstan headed by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Taalatbek Masadykov delivered cargo aid to Kabul on Thursday for the people of Afghanistan at the instruction of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov.

The humanitarian aid was officially handed over to acting deputy prime minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar of the newly created government of Afghanistan.

During the meeting, Masadykov and Baradar discussed the political situation in Afghanistan and exchanged views on security issues in the country and region as a whole, the report said.

Baradar thanked the president of Kyrgyzstan and the people of the country for the humanitarian assistance.

He emphasized the needs of Afghanistan, since the humanitarian aid promised by the international community has not yet arrived and the financial accounts of the country remained frozen.

The press service noted that during the conversation, Baradar stressed the need to strengthen confidence-building measures with neighboring countries, noting the importance of establishing peace in the country and improving the lives of Afghans.

In addition, during his trip to Kabul, Masadykov held a protocol meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's acting foreign minister.

