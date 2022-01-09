Kyrgyzstan Demands Release of Musician Arrested for Taking Part in Kazakhstan Riots

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry has called for the immediate release of Kyrgyz musician Vicram Rouzakhunov, arrested in Kazakhstan over suspicions of participating in the riots, the ministry told Sputnik on Sunday.

Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Bishkek Rapil Zhoshybayev was invited to the ministry in connection with the incident.

"During the meeting, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Azizbek Madmarov handed the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan R. Zhoshybayev a note regarding the detention of citizen V. Zhoshybayev calling for the provision of consular access to the detained and for his immediate release," the ministry's press service said.

The Kazakh ambassador, in turn, said he will relay the information to the relevant Kazakh authorities and expressed hope the situation will be resolved soon after a thorough investigation.