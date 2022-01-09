UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyzstan Demands Release Of Musician Arrested For Taking Part In Kazakhstan Riots

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Kyrgyzstan Demands Release of Musician Arrested for Taking Part in Kazakhstan Riots

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry has called for the immediate release of Kyrgyz musician Vicram Rouzakhunov, arrested in Kazakhstan over suspicions of participating in the riots, the ministry told Sputnik on Sunday.

Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Bishkek Rapil Zhoshybayev was invited to the ministry in connection with the incident.

"During the meeting, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Azizbek Madmarov handed the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan R. Zhoshybayev a note regarding the detention of citizen V. Zhoshybayev calling for the provision of consular access to the detained and for his immediate release," the ministry's press service said.

The Kazakh ambassador, in turn, said he will relay the information to the relevant Kazakh authorities and expressed hope the situation will be resolved soon after a thorough investigation. 

Related Topics

Riots Bishkek Kazakhstan Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

11 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

18 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

19 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

19 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.