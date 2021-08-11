Kyrgyzstan Denounces Deals With Canadian Companies Developing Kumtor Gold Field

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Kyrgyzstan has denounced the circumstances surrounding agreements with Canadian investors developing the Kumtor goldfield over suspected corruption, the State Committee for National Security said on Wednesday.

"Given the cases of corruption established by the investigation and the conditions of the agreements with the Canadian investors that do not meet the interests of the [Kyrgyz] people, the investigation along with the General Prosecutor's Office has initiated the denunciation of agreements on the project," the statement said.

According to the preliminary results of the investigation, the committee exposed large-scale corruption during the whole period of cooperation with the Canadian companies, including Cameco and Centerra Gold Inc.

The committee instituted criminal proceedings in absentia against ex-President Akayev, former prime ministers Chyngyshev and Jumagulov and others over corruption in signing the general agreement in 1992 and amending it in 1994.

In May, Kyrgyzstan filed a $4.2-billion lawsuit against Centerra Gold for allegedly violating environmental regulations and tax evasion. The company has been developing the Kumtor field with gold reserves of about 700 tonnes for about 30 years.

Last month, Akayev and another former President Bakiyev were put on the international wanted list. Earlier in August, Akayev arrived in Bishkek for questioning.