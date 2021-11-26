Kyrgyzstan detains 15 in 'coup plot' before vote

(@FahadShabbir)

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Security services in Kyrgyzstan said Friday that they detained 15 "active members" of a coup plot involving lawmakers and former officials ahead of a parliamentary vote at the weekend.

The detained were part of a plan to get "1,000 aggressive young people" to protest the results of the vote, the state committee for national security said in a statement.