Kyrgyzstan Detains 15 In 'coup Plot' Before Vote
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 12:46 PM
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Security services in Kyrgyzstan said Friday that they detained 15 "active members" of a coup plot involving lawmakers and former officials ahead of a parliamentary vote at the weekend.
The detained were part of a plan to get "1,000 aggressive young people" to protest the results of the vote, the state committee for national security said in a statement.