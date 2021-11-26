UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyzstan Detains 15 In 'coup Plot' Before Vote

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 12:46 PM

Kyrgyzstan detains 15 in 'coup plot' before vote

Security services in Kyrgyzstan said Friday that they detained 15 "active members" of a coup plot involving lawmakers and former officials ahead of a parliamentary vote at the weekend

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Security services in Kyrgyzstan said Friday that they detained 15 "active members" of a coup plot involving lawmakers and former officials ahead of a parliamentary vote at the weekend.

The detained were part of a plan to get "1,000 aggressive young people" to protest the results of the vote, the state committee for national security said in a statement.

Related Topics

Protest Vote Young Kyrgyzstan

Recent Stories

PM, Uzbek president express satisfaction over mome ..

PM, Uzbek president express satisfaction over momentum of bilateral ties

46 seconds ago
 India v New Zealand 1st Test scoreboard

India v New Zealand 1st Test scoreboard

49 seconds ago
 Bike lifter arrested in sargodha

Bike lifter arrested in sargodha

56 seconds ago
 Three-day Islamabad Taste Festival to start from D ..

Three-day Islamabad Taste Festival to start from Dec 3

18 minutes ago
 NBF offering 50 percent discount on all general bo ..

NBF offering 50 percent discount on all general books

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan's missile program one of best in world: F ..

Pakistan's missile program one of best in world: Fawad

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.