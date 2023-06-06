UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyzstan Detains Over 30 Suspects In Coup Preparation - State Security Committee

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 09:30 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The security services of Kyrgyzstan have detained more than 30 people suspected of preparing a coup d'etat, the Kyrgyz state national security committee told Sputnik.

"People who planned to organize mass riots and events of disobedience with a view to a subsequent violent seizure of power have been detained," a committee spokesman said.

He said the group of conspirators included over 100 people. On Monday, more than 30 of them were detained and have already given confessions.

