Mon 22nd June 2020 | 11:00 AM

Kyrgyzstan Detects Record 205 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Kyrgyzstan has registered a record daily increase of 205 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the country's coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Monday.

On Sunday, the response center reported 170 new cases, which pushed the total tally beyond 3,000.

"On June 22, 2020, 205 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the republic, of which 82 have been recorded in Bishkek," a spokesperson for the response center said, adding that the total count has now reached 3,356.

Twenty-six new patients are doctors, which takes the total count of infected medical staffers to 582, Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 response center said,

The death toll has increased by three to 40, and the number of cured COVID-19 patients has grown by 10 to 2,021, according to the spokesperson.

Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov announced on Saturday plans to suspend interurban public transport services in a bid to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus.

