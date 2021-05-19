UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan Discards 1,000 Sputnik V Doses Because Of Defrosting - Health Official

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 08:09 PM

Kyrgyzstan Discards 1,000 Sputnik V Doses Because of Defrosting - Health Official

Kyrgyzstan had to ditch about 1,000 doses of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V due to accidental defrosting in a capital city facility, Burul Asylbekova, the chief of Bishkek's Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Kyrgyzstan had to ditch about 1,000 doses of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V due to accidental defrosting in a capital city facility, Burul Asylbekova, the chief of Bishkek's Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, said on Wednesday.

She said the refrigerator storing the first-shot doses of the vaccine ended up "unplugged for some reason."

"I do not know why. We carried out an investigation and informed the health ministry and the Immunology Center. The refrigerator was and still is functioning normally.

It stores the vaccine's second component at the moment," Asylbekova said, as quoted by Kyrgyz news agency 24.kg.

The center is negotiating "on various levels" as to how to make up for the lost batch of doses, Asylbekova added.

According to the report, the defrosting incident occurred in April.

The Kyrgyz Health Ministry's vaccine center said that the discarded doses were received as humanitarian assistance and the refrigerator's cord was likely accidentally repositioned by someone.

Related Topics

Russia Bishkek Kyrgyzstan April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France savours new freedoms as cafes, museums reop ..

2 minutes ago

Ethiopian troops search hospitals for enemy 'soldi ..

2 minutes ago

Virus-hit Singapore Airlines reports biggest annua ..

2 minutes ago

German FM heading to Israel, Palestinian territori ..

2 minutes ago

American baseball coach to train Pakistani players ..

5 minutes ago

Cancelling the Olympics? Huge consequences and a f ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.