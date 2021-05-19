Kyrgyzstan Discards 1,000 Sputnik V Doses Because of Defrosting - Health Official

Kyrgyzstan had to ditch about 1,000 doses of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V due to accidental defrosting in a capital city facility, Burul Asylbekova, the chief of Bishkek's Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Kyrgyzstan had to ditch about 1,000 doses of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V due to accidental defrosting in a capital city facility, Burul Asylbekova, the chief of Bishkek's Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, said on Wednesday.

She said the refrigerator storing the first-shot doses of the vaccine ended up "unplugged for some reason."

"I do not know why. We carried out an investigation and informed the health ministry and the Immunology Center. The refrigerator was and still is functioning normally.

It stores the vaccine's second component at the moment," Asylbekova said, as quoted by Kyrgyz news agency 24.kg.

The center is negotiating "on various levels" as to how to make up for the lost batch of doses, Asylbekova added.

According to the report, the defrosting incident occurred in April.

The Kyrgyz Health Ministry's vaccine center said that the discarded doses were received as humanitarian assistance and the refrigerator's cord was likely accidentally repositioned by someone.