Kyrgyzstan Does Not Claim Foreign Territory - Foreign Minister

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Kyrgyzstan does not claim foreign territory, but does not intend to share its own either, Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev said during a meeting with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, on Thursday.

The top diplomats were discussing the border conflict between the two Central Asian countries.

"The Kyrgyz side does not claim foreign territories and does not intend to share its land with anyone," Kazakbaev said, as quoted by the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry in a statement.

According to the statement, the Kyrgyz top diplomat stressed that all border issues need to be resolved at the negotiating table.