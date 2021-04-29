UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan Does Not Claim Foreign Territory - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 10:29 PM

Kyrgyzstan Does Not Claim Foreign Territory - Foreign Minister

Kyrgyzstan does not claim foreign territory, but does not intend to share its own either, Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev said during a meeting with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, on Thursday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Kyrgyzstan does not claim foreign territory, but does not intend to share its own either, Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev said during a meeting with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, on Thursday.

The top diplomats were discussing the border conflict between the two Central Asian countries.

"The Kyrgyz side does not claim foreign territories and does not intend to share its land with anyone," Kazakbaev said, as quoted by the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry in a statement.

According to the statement, the Kyrgyz top diplomat stressed that all border issues need to be resolved at the negotiating table.

Related Topics

Kyrgyzstan Border All Share Top Asia

Recent Stories

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Agree to Organize Joint Bor ..

3 minutes ago

Stratolaunch Aircraft Designed to Carry Hypersonic ..

3 minutes ago

German Constitutional Court Rejects Merkel's Clima ..

3 minutes ago

Poland Continues to Cut Contacts With Russia - Rus ..

3 minutes ago

WFP Urges for Urgent Action in Madagascar as Droug ..

6 minutes ago

US Pending Home Sales Below Expectations in March ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.