UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan Evacuates Over 33,000 From Border With Tajikistan - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 11:10 AM

Kyrgyzstan Evacuates Over 33,000 From Border With Tajikistan - Minister

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Kyrgyzstan has evacuated more than 33,000 people from the disputed western border with Tajikistan following deadly clashes, a deputy health minister said Sunday.

"We have evacuated 33,388 people to safety from the conflict zone," Eliza Soltonbekova told a news conference.

At least 19,000 of them were children, she added.

Kyrgyzstan has confirmed 34 deaths in the cross-border fighting that broke out on Thursday. A Health Ministry official said 178 others were wounded.

The two former Soviet republics agreed to stop fire and pull troops and military hardware away from the border on Friday. The presidents of the Central Asian nations spoke over the phone on Saturday to coordinate further steps.

Related Topics

Fire Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Border Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Sovere ..

11 hours ago

International Atomic Energy Agency Newcomers webin ..

12 hours ago

Ali Awan urges opposition to play role for improvi ..

10 hours ago

Labour Day observed with renewed pledge to protect ..

10 hours ago

May 31 last date for Punjab University LLB admissi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.