Kyrgyzstan Ex-leader Sentenced To 11 Years In Crime Boss Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:01 PM

Kyrgyzstan ex-leader sentenced to 11 years in crime boss case

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Kyrgyzstan's former president was sentenced to 11 years in jail on Tuesday over the illegal release of a crime boss, in a case that caused a power struggle with his successor to turn violent.

The presiding judge at a court in the capital Bishkek handed Almazbek Atambayev the sentence of 11 years and two months and ruled the ex-leader be stripped of all state honours as well as his homes and business properties.

