Kyrgyzstan Eyes Constitutional Referendum in April - President

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Kyrgyzstan is planning to hold a referendum on the new constitution that will see the Central Asian nation return to the presidential system of government on April 11, President Sadyr Japarov has said.

"If lawmakers support the draft, we will decide on the new constitution on April 11," he told state media in an interview.

The draft of the new constitution was published on the Kyrgyz parliament's website on Tuesday. The document offers to create the People's Kurultai (council), an advisory body that will make recommendations on social development priorities.

The reform overhauls the presidency and the institution of the government. The President will be responsible for the formation and work of the cabinet, which will be headed by the presidential office chief.

The initiative also seeks to cut the number of members of parliament from 120 to 90. The proposals pave the way for a return from the existing parliamentary-presidential system to a presidential form of government, which was backed by 80 percent of voters in the January 10 referendum.

Kyrgyzstan went to the polls on January to vote both in the referendum and the snap presidential election after the October post-election unrest ousted the previous leader.

The race was won by Japarov, who rose to power amid the October turmoil by taking over as both president and prime minister.