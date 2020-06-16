Kyrgyzstan forms govt under new caretaker Prime Minister

Kyrgyzstan formed a new government under a caretaker prime minister Tuesday, after the Central Asian country's former premier resigned this week during an anti-corruption probe

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Kyrgyzstan formed a new government under a caretaker prime minister Tuesday, after the Central Asian country's former premier resigned this week during an anti-corruption probe.

Parliament confirmed deputy prime minister Kubatbek Boronov to the interim role and approved a largely unchanged government.

Boronov and his cabinet will be responsible for overseeing preparations for parliamentary elections scheduled for October.

Speaking in parliament, 55-year-old Boronov said he expected the poll to take place on schedule despite the pandemic.

Former prime minster Muhammedkalyi Abylgaziyev resigned Monday during a corruption investigation into the sale of national radio frequencies in a deal involving a leading cable television company and a major telecoms company.

Abylgaziyev has not been named as a suspect in the case, but lawmakers have raised suspicions over his potential involvement in the deal.

He said that his resignation would help the government concentrate on responding to the coronavirus threat.

The 52-year-old spent more than two years in office -- the longest term served by any prime minister since street protests unseated authoritarian leader Kurmanbek Bakiyev in 2010.

He was parachuted into the role, having previously served as current president Sooronbay Jeenbekov's chief of staff.

Kyrgyzstan, a republic of over six million people that hosts a Russian military base, is the second poorest of the countries that gained independence from the Soviet Union.