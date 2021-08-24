UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyzstan Has Agreements With Russia To Intensify Defense Industry Cooperation - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 09:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Kyrgyzstan has agreements with Russia to intensify defense industry cooperation, it will develop, including with account for the situation in Afghanistan, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev said in an interview with Sputnik.

Kazakbayev stressed the high dynamics of Kyrgyz-Russian defense industry cooperation development.

"We are certainly interested in continuing that kind of interaction with Russia by modernizing military equipment and infrastructure, training military personnel, as well as exchanging experience. There are already certain agreements on the intensification of military-technical cooperation, which were reached at the level of the heads of our states. Of course, such cooperation with Russia will develop, including with account for the current situation in Afghanistan," he said.

More Stories From World

