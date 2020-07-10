Kyrgyzstan health official tests positive for COVID-19

Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Health Minister Nurbolot Usenbaev tested positive for COVID-19, becoming one of the 511 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the country's health ministry said Friday

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Health Minister Nurbolot Usenbaev tested positive for COVID-19, becoming one of the 511 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the country's health ministry said Friday.

The new cases were from 2,672 samples tested in the last 24 hours, said Ainura Akmatova, head of the public health care department of the country's health ministry, mentioning that the total number of infections has reached 9,358.

Health Minister Sabirzhan Abdikarimov has community-acquired pneumonia, said the official, adding that Usenbaev and Abdikarimov have received necessary treatment.

Akmatova noted that 80 of the newly infected are medical workers, bringing the total number of infected medical workers to 1,450.

She said six new virus-related deaths have been registered across the country in the past day, bringing the death toll to 122, while 3,134 patients have recovered from the disease.

Currently, 643 people infected with the novel coronavirus are in hospital, while 5,459 asymptomatic patients are self-isolated at home.